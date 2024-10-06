ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 82.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 389,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 175,788 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,200 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,804.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,200 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,804.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jinho Doo sold 10,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $132,717.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,071.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,831 shares of company stock worth $323,657 in the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hope Bancorp

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.