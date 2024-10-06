ProShare Advisors LLC Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in InMode by 497.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 117,374 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 97,735 shares during the last quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in InMode by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in InMode by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Stock Performance

InMode stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.81 million. InMode had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

