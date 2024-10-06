ProShare Advisors LLC Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in N-able were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in N-able by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of N-able by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 17.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

In other N-able news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 150,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,927,708.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,465,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,712,468.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other N-able news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 150,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,927,708.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,465,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,712,468.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Johnson sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $271,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,113.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,351 shares of company stock worth $2,551,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NABL opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.83 million. N-able had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

