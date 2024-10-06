ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,290 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 188,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 101,576 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 5.9% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 260,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 14,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 78.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LILAK shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (up previously from $9.30) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $10.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $250,967.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,789.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $250,967.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,789.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

