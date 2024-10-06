PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Doug Jones sold 37,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $518,510.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,087.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,879 shares of company stock worth $39,028. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PMT opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.26 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PMT shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

