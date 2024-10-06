ProShare Advisors LLC Has $171,000 Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,051,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,058,000 after purchasing an additional 169,751 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,194,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 907,157 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 4,859,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,283,000 after buying an additional 623,479 shares during the period. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,603,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 51.31% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BKD has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

