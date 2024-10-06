Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 509,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 149,351 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Coty by 733.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,897 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,623,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coty by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,533,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE COTY opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

