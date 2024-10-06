ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,119 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 29.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 43.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 108,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RUN. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

Sunrun Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,569 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $70,280.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,523.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $70,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,523.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,192,446 shares in the company, valued at $24,087,409.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,675 shares of company stock worth $3,253,289 in the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.