21,400 Shares in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $41,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 29.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

