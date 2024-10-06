11,610 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by J. Stern & Co. LLP

J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.3% of J. Stern & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $167.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.28. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,922,911 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

