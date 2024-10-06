Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Neogen by 64.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,013,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,696 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Neogen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,789,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,039,000 after buying an additional 3,502,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Neogen by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,109,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,229,000 after buying an additional 2,454,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,546,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,085,000 after buying an additional 1,663,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,304,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,272,000 after acquiring an additional 680,668 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,507.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.83 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,389.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

