Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,666 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Archrock by 7.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 302,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 309.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 399,336 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the second quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Archrock in the second quarter worth $1,453,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AROC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Archrock in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Archrock Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $21.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $270.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.61 million. Archrock had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.52%.

About Archrock

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.