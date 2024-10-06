Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.23 Million in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 583.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 53,927 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,206,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,985,000 after acquiring an additional 39,067 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDLV stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $30.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $432.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

