Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.24 Million Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 43.9% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 8.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 518,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,647,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in BellRing Brands by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 49,442 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRBR opened at $62.12 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.72.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

