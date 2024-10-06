70,898 Shares in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 70,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PID. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 139,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $249,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. The company has a market cap of $879.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.