Bank of Montreal Can Sells 60,290 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 92.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,290 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 794.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,373,000 after buying an additional 175,961 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,942.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,998.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $290.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $307.67.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

