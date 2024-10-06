Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Alphabet by 43.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,180,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,215,000 after purchasing an additional 656,805 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,566,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $2,115,000. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 50,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 14.5% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 40,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $167.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

