Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,262 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after buying an additional 4,818,022 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,395,000 after purchasing an additional 535,414 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 12.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,591 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 17.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,984,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,726 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $48.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Roblox from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.81.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,706,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,706,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 762,341 shares of company stock worth $32,788,526. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

