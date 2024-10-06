Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBIN. Teca Partners LP boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 233,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 145,229 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 11.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

