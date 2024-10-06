Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

DFUV stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

