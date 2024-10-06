Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 114.1% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 261.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $104.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.04. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $76.73 and a 52 week high of $109.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

