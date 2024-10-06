Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 326,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $2,915,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,852,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,794,000 after buying an additional 2,045,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $2,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.
Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.1 %
HHH stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average of $69.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.45.
Howard Hughes Profile
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
