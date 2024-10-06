Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 3,333.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth $51,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in NIO in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

