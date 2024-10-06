Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 402,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 55,555 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 69.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 30,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

MSBI opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $28.47.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $120.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

