Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.46 Million in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.70% of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 230,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,981,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,559,000 after acquiring an additional 52,446 shares during the last quarter.

Get Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF alerts:

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULT opened at $50.54 on Friday. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47.

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Cuts Dividend

About Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.2155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

(Free Report)

The Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (PULT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade fixed income securities from around the world that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis.The fund expects to have an average weighted maturity of four years or less.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.