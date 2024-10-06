Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Stake Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,413 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

