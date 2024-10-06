First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60,909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 919,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,050,000 after purchasing an additional 166,180 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 741,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after buying an additional 73,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 714,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,012,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.09 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

