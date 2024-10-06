Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.45.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 82.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,667 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 1,876,233 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $4,091,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,554 shares during the period.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.