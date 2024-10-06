Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNTH

Lantheus Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $107.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.68. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,682.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,682.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $3,922,001 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 53.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.