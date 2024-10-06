The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.23.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $67,342.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,396.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 4,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $131,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $67,342.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,396.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,931,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 43.2% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 174,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 52,646 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 398,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 117,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

