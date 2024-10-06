Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 47,683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth $119,686,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 769.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,048,000 after buying an additional 5,456,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NOV by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,095 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,072,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $684,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NOV by 40.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,138,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $230,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. NOV’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

