Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,618 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,087,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,280,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 598.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 207,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 177,508 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,027,000. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 258,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 138,780 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $29.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

