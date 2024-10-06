Bank of Montreal Can Buys 109 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth $1,002,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 21.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in MSA Safety by 110.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MSA opened at $171.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $147.35 and a 1-year high of $200.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $462.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $745,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,117. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

