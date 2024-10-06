Bank of Montreal Can Sells 17,687 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMIN opened at $84.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

