Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 368,234 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 769.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 368,234 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.46% of TrueCar worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 670,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 151,115 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,276,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. TrueCar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $301.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Activity at TrueCar

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,492. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRUE shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on TrueCar from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

