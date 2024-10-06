H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in H&R Block by 42.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 576.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after purchasing an additional 494,457 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $5,165,309.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,491.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,165,309.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,491.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $613,166.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,332,168.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,056 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $62.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.32%.

H&R Block declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

