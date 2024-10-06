Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 29.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in nCino by 28.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in nCino by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at nCino
In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $26,528,066.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,649,942 shares in the company, valued at $552,112,076.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $26,528,066.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,649,942 shares in the company, valued at $552,112,076.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $61,585,455.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,545,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,029,384.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,271,826 shares of company stock worth $137,563,353. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on nCino
nCino Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.90, a P/E/G ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
nCino Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
