Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,506 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter worth $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1,421.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE EQH opened at $42.89 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,775.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,555 shares in the company, valued at $27,263,672.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,775.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,469 shares of company stock worth $3,067,434 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

