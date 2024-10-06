Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,841 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,974,000 after purchasing an additional 216,370 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,575 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,268,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 25.9% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,046,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,310,000 after acquiring an additional 626,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,099,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of DV stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $30,481.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,013.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,056 shares of company stock valued at $135,316. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

