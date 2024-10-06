Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,931 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 8,825 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 29,099 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 197,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $97,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $15,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,494,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,223,056,357. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,077,403 shares of company stock valued at $486,699,184 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

