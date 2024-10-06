NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 907.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,381 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after buying an additional 71,757,065 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after buying an additional 57,160,191 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 892.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,773,914,000 after buying an additional 42,025,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 741.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,008,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,942,652,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255,679 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $124.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.35.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $4,840,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,380,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,077,958.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,077,403 shares of company stock valued at $486,699,184. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

