Cora Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,129.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,527 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 671.5% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 22,058 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 986.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 926.1% during the second quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 863.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 35,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 612.2% in the 2nd quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 5,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $124.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $15,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,494,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,223,056,357. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,077,403 shares of company stock worth $486,699,184 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

