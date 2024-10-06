Howard Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.95. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock worth $309,400,324 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.