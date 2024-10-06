Account Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Account Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.4% of Account Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock valued at $309,400,324. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

