Vance Wealth Inc. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 926.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. TD Cowen upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $124.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average is $109.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $4,840,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,380,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,077,958.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,077,403 shares of company stock valued at $486,699,184 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

