Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17,695 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 53,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 76,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,549,744 shares of company stock worth $309,400,324 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.17 and its 200-day moving average is $182.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.