Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 162,010 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $60,922,000 after purchasing an additional 38,610 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $15,600,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,292.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $15,600,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,292.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $416.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $314.90 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 16th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $506.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.94.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

