Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,305 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.5% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,031,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,801,720,000 after acquiring an additional 227,475 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 968,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $421,899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,346 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,417 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $301,431,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 361,377 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $161,566,000 after buying an additional 92,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

MSFT stock opened at $416.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.90 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, September 16th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at $328,473,703.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at $328,473,703.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $506.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.94.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

