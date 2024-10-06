Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,336,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $59.47.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

