Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGV. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,943.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 260,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 256,414 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,162,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,920,000 after purchasing an additional 48,822 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,557,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

